Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $346,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $18.72 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

