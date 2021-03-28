Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

