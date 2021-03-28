Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

