Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

