Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,365 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.75 and its 200-day moving average is $309.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.