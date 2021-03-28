Contrasting Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 58.73% 9.07% 3.39% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -27.86% -21.68% -3.36%

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $141.58 million 30.16 $81.56 million $1.18 46.31 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.47 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.89

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential downside of 57.07%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

