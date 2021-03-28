Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO Sells $199,725.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CLR opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.37.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.