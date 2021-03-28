Constellation Market Cap Reaches $91.60 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $91.60 million and $1.42 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023055 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

