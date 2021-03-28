Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 42,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 929,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,282,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

