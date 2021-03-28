Concord Wealth Partners Invests $76,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $618.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.39, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.