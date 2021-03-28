Concord Wealth Partners Invests $130,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,295,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

