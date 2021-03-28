Concord Wealth Partners Invests $113,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $756.90 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.90 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $716.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

