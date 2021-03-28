Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of CNCG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Concierge Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
About Concierge Technologies
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.