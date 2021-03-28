Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CNCG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Concierge Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

