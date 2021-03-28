Conceal Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $10,381.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,814.34 or 0.99968493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00299345 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00359518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.23 or 0.00652364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00089260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,696,543 coins and its circulating supply is 10,239,325 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

