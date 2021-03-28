Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

