Comparing TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriState Capital and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital $315.23 million 2.56 $60.19 million $1.92 12.70 Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.33 $25.26 million $6.20 13.33

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. TriState Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TriState Capital has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriState Capital and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital 0 3 0 1 2.50 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

TriState Capital presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares TriState Capital and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital 16.39% 9.39% 0.54% Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of TriState Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of TriState Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats TriState Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

