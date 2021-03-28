Comparing Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Gladstone Investment pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment -34.86% 5.53% 3.52% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Investment and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $61.92 million 6.58 -$7.23 million $0.90 13.63 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.31 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.62

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Investment and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.15%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than Gladstone Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

