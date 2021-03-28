Comparing Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Chimera Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 16.44 $428.97 million $1.44 29.75 Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 2.18 $413.55 million $2.25 5.72

Duke Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duke Realty and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73 Chimera Investment 1 2 2 0 2.20

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.06%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 22.76% 4.30% 2.54% Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Duke Realty pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Chimera Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

