Comparing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Broadcom and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 22 0 2.81 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $470.36, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $49.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 12.39% 35.23% 10.61% Ultra Clean 3.40% 18.22% 8.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.24 $2.96 billion $18.45 26.13 Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 2.17 -$9.40 million $0.91 62.58

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats Ultra Clean on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

