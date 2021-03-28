Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Up 1,830.8% in March

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 1,830.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Communications Systems stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,760. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

JCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

