Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

