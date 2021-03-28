Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

