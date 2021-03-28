Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

