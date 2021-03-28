Colony Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $176.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.55. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $188.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

