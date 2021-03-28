Colony Group LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $4,037,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

