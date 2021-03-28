Colony Group LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $58.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21.

