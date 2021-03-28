Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $480.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.54 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

