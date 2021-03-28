Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,442.50 ($31.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Insiders acquired a total of 501 shares of company stock worth $1,178,886 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,305 ($30.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,287. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,477.50 ($19.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,473 ($32.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,312.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,187.53.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

