ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) PT Raised to $10.00

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

