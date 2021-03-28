Clarus Securities Weighs in on CEMATRIX Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of CVE:CVX opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a PE ratio of -29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. CEMATRIX has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

