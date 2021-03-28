Civic (CVC) Market Cap Reaches $331.59 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $331.59 million and $105.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00611836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

