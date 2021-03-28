Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

