Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

