Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

