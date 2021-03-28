Citigroup Inc. Has $376,000 Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PBF Logistics worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 307,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBFX. Citigroup upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

