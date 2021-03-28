Citigroup Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $4,952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EchoStar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.