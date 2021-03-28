Citigroup Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.