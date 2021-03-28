Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The St. Joe by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In related news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

