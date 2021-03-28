Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 84,785 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial raised their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

