Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,830 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 245.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.05 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,890 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.