Citigroup Boosts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $30.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

UTZ stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $486,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

