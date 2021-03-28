Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

