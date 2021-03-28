CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $13.12 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

