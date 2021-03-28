CIBC Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to $131.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $86.59 on Thursday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

