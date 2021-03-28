CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$239.00 to C$250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$132.60 and a twelve month high of C$245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$215.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.