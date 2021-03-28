CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYDGF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.25.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

