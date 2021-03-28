CI Financial Corp (CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE CIX traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,558. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,424,950. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 367,500 shares of company stock worth $6,166,915.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

