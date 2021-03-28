China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 375.9% in March

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY remained flat at $$15.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

