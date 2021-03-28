China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 375.9% in March

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY remained flat at $$15.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.27.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
