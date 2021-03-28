China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 2,563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.