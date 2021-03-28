Chesswood Group Limited Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 35.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$3.33 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.89.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.25 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

